Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family members, and Secretary were tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to the statement released by the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Apex Court, “One of the employees of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Ahsan, Naib Qasid, developed some symptoms of COVID-19 and he was quarantined as a suspicious case.”

It said that his COVID-19 test was conducted but result of the first test was doubtful. Hence, his second test was conducted which was diagnosed as positive. Therefore, he is in isolation at Polyclinic Islamabad.

“Consequent upon that, COVID-19 tests of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family members, and Secretary to Chief Justice were conducted which all are negative. ‘Alhamdulillah’”, said the statement.