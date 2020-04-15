Share:

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday has announced to increase the capacity of coronavirus tests in the province by 10,000.

In a statement, the CM said that soon Punjab will be able to hold 10,000 coronavirus tests on daily basis. Over 43,000 tests have so far been conducted in the province, he told.

The CM said that the steps taken by the government to combat coronavirus are giving fruitful outcomes. The commission will be authorized for ease in the lockdown at local level, he stated.

Sardar Usman Buzdar further told that strategy is being formulated to provide relief to the general masses in Ramazan.

Pakistan has reported 107 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5988.

2,945 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,518 in Sindh, 865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Balochistan, 234 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 140 in Islamabad and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,446 patients have recovered in the country while 46 are in critical condition.