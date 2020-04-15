Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inspected field hospitals and centres set up for financial aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme at Mandi Bahauddin, Gujjar Khan and Rawalpindi.

CM inspected financial aid distribution centre at Government Higher Secondary School Bikhi Sharif in Mandi Bahauddin and gave an amount of Rs12000 as financial aid to a needy woman, said a hand out issued here.

CM said on the occasion that this programme had been started for the relief of indigent families. It was the most transparent and fastest financial aid programme in the history of the country, he added. He assured that every effort would be made to facilitate the disfranchised segments of the society.

The government has also arranged different facilities at aid distribution centres along with ensuring social distancing. Six centres have been set up in Mandi Bahauddin to provide financial aid to 63236 deserving persons till the end of this month. Meanwhile, around Rs880 million will be distributed in Gujranwala Division.The CM also reviewed the arrangements made for coronavirus treatment.

During his visit to Gujar Khan tehsil to review the financial aid distribution at a local school, he met with the applicants and inquired about the procedure of aid distribution. The people expressed their satisfaction and commended the arrangements. Talking to them, the CM maintained that financial aid worth Rs12000 was a substantial relief. As much as 4966 people would receive their financial aid from today. The women applicants expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements while talking to the CM.

The Chief Minister also inspected the 130-bed specialized field hospital at sports complex Rawalpindi. The hospital was linked with Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and its capacity could be increased to 300 beds. The CM appreciated the performance of both the district administration and health department.

He also visited PRCS’s 150-bed corona care field hospital where Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Ibrar-Ul-Haq gave a briefing about the arrangements.

Usman Buzdar appreciated that all the necessary facilities, including ICU ward and ten ventilators, were arranged in the hospital. Talking on this occasion, he said that field hospitals had been set up in different districts to provide best medical facilities at the doorsteps of the patients and coronavirus would be defeated in collaboration with the masses.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanization and Infrastructure) Tahir Khursheed, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, DC Mandi Bahauddin, DG PDMA and others were also present on this occasion.