ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has appointed a 9-member Committee to conduct vir­tual session of the National Assembly during the preva­lence of corona virus pan­demic in the country. The arrangements for virtual session is being made to avoid spread of COVID-19 in Parliamentarians. As per ToRs of the Commit­tee, it has been mandated to suggest amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual ses­sion of the National Assem­bly during prevalence of the corona virus pandemic. The Committee had also been asked to make rec­ommendation for detailed working to hold session of the National Assembly dur­ing the period of pandemic. The Committee had also been asked to make any other recommendations it may deem necessary. The Committee had been asked to submit its report at the earliest. The Speaker Na­tional Assembly vide noti­fication has the authority to make any changes in the composition of the commit­tee as and when required. The Adviser to Speaker on legal and Constitutional matters and Addtional Sec­retary (Legislation) will act as Secretaries to the Com­mittee. The Committee will be headed by Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for National Food Security and Research while the Treasury will be represented by Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Zaheer uddin Babar, Ad­viser to PM on Parliamen­tary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, MNA Syed Amin Ul Haq, and Ma­lik Aamir Dogar, Chief Whip (PTI). Whereas the Opposi­tion will be represented by MNAs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ms. Shahida Akthar Ali and Syed Naveed Qamar.