PESHAWAR - The death toll from novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has mounted to 35 with one more death, while infected cases have reached 800 with 56 new cases during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest report issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Depart­ment, as many as 153 patients have recov­ered from coronavirus in the province so far.

“Data synchronization and timing will mean that there are minor anomalies in the data that are corrected on a daily basis,” said Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra in a tweet as he shared the latest data about coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP govt to give Rs29m to the poor in merged dists

On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 29 million to the poor class of minori­ty community.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada, MPA Wil­son Wazir, Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Farrukh Sair and Depu­ty Secretary Ali Raza attend the meeting.

At the meeting, it was decided to pro­vide Rs 8 million to 8000 poor and deserv­ing families of newly merged districts, while Rs 5 million will be provided to under-treat­ment patients and Rs 5 million to orphan girls for marriages under the Jahaiz grant.

Similarly, Rs 1 million will be given to 100 orphan children of merged districts. Fur­ther, Rs 5 million will be distributed among the widows of settled districts, Rs 2.5 mil­lion among the under treatment patients, and Rs 2.4 million will be given to needy people under marriage grant.

On the occasion, Wazir Zada said that un­der the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Eh­saas Program, minorities were also being provided financial assistance with utmost transparency like other needy people of the province.

Social distancing best way to

contain corona: Ajmal

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir has said that social distancing is the best known method to control the impact of corona.

He said that his government was going all­out efforts to enhance the level of aware­ness against corona and appreciated the role of business community, opinion leaders and Ulema for guiding the people against the pandemic impact of coronavirus.

“At the moment we are in the field to save the lives of our people and diverted resourc­es for the safety of our people” Ajmal Wazir added. He expressed these views while talk­ing to a delegation of the Frontier Printers’ and Publishers association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Itlla cell civil secretariat Peshawar.

On the occasion, president of the associ­ation Zafar Khattak apprised the Advisor about the issues being faced by them and said that printing industry is an important industry which provides employment to thousands of people