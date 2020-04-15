Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 107 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 5988.

According to details, 2,945 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1,518 in Sindh, 865 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 240 in Balochistan, 233 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,446 patients have recovered in the country while 46 are in critical condition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that countrywide lockdown has been extended for the next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the media after National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad, he said that following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns had been imposed in the entire world including Pakistan.

The prime minister said that we implemented lockdown during the most difficult of times, adding that the underprivileged class faced severe difficulties due to the lockdown.

Moreover, Pakistan’s leading Ulema have announced that lockdown will no longer apply on mosques and congregational prayers will be offered.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while addressing a press conference along with Mufti Taqi Usmani, Allama Rashid Soomro, Maulana Anas Noorani and other Ulema of various schools of thought said lockdown will no longer apply to mosques because PM Imran Khan has advised to consider ground realities while following lockdown.

Mufti Muneeb said that all prayers including daily prayers, Friday prayers and Taraaweeh will be offered in congregation. However, he urged elderly and sick people to avoid coming to mosques.