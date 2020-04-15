Share:

FAISALABAD - After the failure of the district adminivstration, social organisations of the city have come forward to protect beggars from coronavirus. Mostly the beggars are without masks due to which there is a greater risk of the spread of the virus. Seeing that the district administration has failed to provide these beggars with masks, the Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM) started distributing masks and gloves to beggars at Saleemi Chowk, Koh Noor Chowk, Madina Town, D-Ground, Batala Colony, Jinnah Colony, Kotwali Chowk, Narwala Chowk and their suburbs. Executive Director AWAM told the media representatives that within the next two days we would complete the distribution of masks and gloves.