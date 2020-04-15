Share:

BADIN - Imran Ismail, Governor Sindh, while talking with mediamen on Tuesdsy during his Badin and Thatta visits, he said Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has launched Ehsas programme to assist poor and needy families for their economic revival adding that it was mega programme ever in Pakistan and each beneficiary was being facilitated with Rs 12,000 without any deduction.

He said Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan would also intend to visit back ward areas of interior Sindh. Governor Sindh said Federal Govt was cooperating with Chief Minister of Sindh in each and every matter.

He said lock down should be strategic and ration must be provided to all deserved families as no one could suffer of lockdown.

Governor Sindh said report in connection of wheat flour and sugar to be disclosed and published on 25th of April, 2020 and and those involved to be treated legally.

It is pertinent to mention that during his visit of Ehsas cash distribution centres in Thatta spokesman of Governor Sindh asked to an old woman about disbursement of programme, she responded innocently that such amount and disbursement was facilitated of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Later on during his visit at Badin, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail was briefed about disbursement of Ehsas Kafaalat programme among deserved beneficiaries by Director General, Ehsas programme, Abdul Rahim Sheikh and Deputy Commissioner Badin, Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal.

While briefing DC Badin said they have established 15 Ehsas cash distribution centres across the district for 129 thousand and 890 beneficiaries of Badin. DC Badin said they have distributed ration among 50 thousand 782 deserved families amid prevailing lockdown in the district.

On the other hand, Governor Sindh also visited Indus hospital Badin and inquired about the available medical facilities in the hospital and Isolation Ward. Protective equipment of coronavirus were being donated to management of the hospital to fight the menace.

On this occasion MPA Tando Bago and GDA leader, Barrister Husnain Mirza and officials of district Badin were also present.