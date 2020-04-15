Share:

FAISALABAD - Director General (DG) of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the WASA officers to ensure uninterrupted water supply and waste water disposal for the citizens during the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

He was presiding over a meeting at WASA’s main office here on Tuesday. DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, directors Shoib Rasheed, Johnson Haroon Gill, Sheharyar, Ikramullah, Haroon Raza, Deputy Director Admin FDA Yasir Ijaz Chatha and other officers were also present at the meeting.

The DG said that demand for drinking water had increased manifold due to the fact that people were mostly staying at their homes as a part of precautionary measures against coronavirus. He said that appropriate and acceptable schedule of water supply should be implemented to meet the requirements of residents and complaints in this regard should be redressed immediately.

The FDA DG further said that the complaint cell should remain functional round the clock, and speedy action be taken in case of a complaint was made about choked sewerage line at any place. He directed that no manhole should be left without a cover anywhere in the city. The FDA DG stressed the need for following a viable strategy in the wake of decreasing revenue recovery due to the lockdown.

Khawaja asked the WASA officials to continue to provide the facility of hand washing with disinfected water at public places besides extending support to the district administration relating to the preventive and precautionary measures against coronavirus. He asked the WASA officers and staff to perform duties taking it a national obligation because the country was facing a monster in the shape of Covid-19.

DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar gave to the meeting details of the services being provided by his department to ensure uninterrupted water supply and sewage disposal.

He expressed his determination that the WASA would continue to serve the city residents despite paucity of funds.