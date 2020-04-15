Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first ‘Mental Health Telemedicine Helpline’ at Government College University for the people who were under psychological stress due to COVID-19 crisis.

He also inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centre at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) through video link. On this occasion, General Hospital Principal Prof. Alfareed Zaffar briefed the Governor about the measures to control corona.

Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “I want to say the government and opposition that coronavirus is getting hazardous with each passing day, and this is not the time to do politics or altercation but to get united therefore all of them must play their due role in protecting 220 million Pakistanis from the curse of corona.” He added, “We have the information that medical stores are now resorting to loot the people by tooth and nail even in this time of distress. I warn them all to refrain from such practices otherwise government will take strict action against them and no one will be spared.”

Addressing the ceremony at GCU, Punjab Governor said the government had launched Mental Health Helpline 0304-1110063 for the people, who went under mental stress due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. Headed by GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, a team of doctors would be available at the helpline for guidance of mentally stressed people. Excellent anti-corona and helping measures had been taken at university level. Metal Health Helpline along with telemedicine would prove very effective. Consolation and relief would be provided to people facing mental trauma, psychological stress and other problems through this helpline. People with psychological problems could also contact telemedicine helpline. The prevailing fear and uncertain situation was affecting severely people’s mental health and government would fully take care of such people.