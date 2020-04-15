ISLAMABAD - A critical rift on Tuesday surfaced between the religious parties and the government side over the restrictions on the gatherings at mosques when both the sides had their own opinion regarding the ban on the gatherings at mosques.
In a statement, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the decision regarding the Aetekaaf and prayers at mosques will be taken by the government after consultation with the religious clerics of the country on April 18. He said that the government was committed to provide safe mosques for the worshipers in Ramazan.
Meanwhile, the religious parties are likely to resist the ban on the gatherings at mosques as they seem in no mode to remain at homes any more.
In a joint meeting followed by a presser all the religious parties and scholars from different schools of thought including JI and JUI-F, it was decided that the government should not impose anymore sanctions on gatherings at mosques.
The meeting decided that people should come to mosques with completely following the precautionary measures highlighted by the government.
They also announced that the Urdu sermons in mosques on Fridays should also be temporarily banned in order to take less time in finishing the prayer.
While addressing the media after the meeting, Maulana Taqi Usmani said that it was their duty to take care of the poor people amid the corona virus outbreak.
Meanwhile, Mufti Muneeb Rehman while taking to media claimed that the ban on the gatherings during the lockdown has ended; saying that with the complete precautionary measures being followed by the masses should perform the prayer at mosques.
He stated that all the five prayers and Friday prayer will be offered at mosques onward. However, sources told The Nation that the government was struggling to get all the religious clerics on the same page for convincing the masses to remain at homes.