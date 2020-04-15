Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government will soon announce a relief package for small traders to support their business in the wake of covid-19 situation.

“Punjab government will take a positive decision in a couple of days to provide relief to the traders,” Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Mohammad Bashart Raja assured a delegation of traders that called on him here at the Civil Secretariat.

He said the government was well aware of the problems facing the business and traders community due to the lockdown. The minister said that in difficult times, the Punjab government was grateful for the full support of the traders’ community. He said that all steps were being taken by the government to protect the lives and property of the people. He further said that the groceries and medical stores were allowed to remain open so as not to cause food and medicines crisis. He told that the first priority of the government was to keep the poor man’s stove burning.

The delegation of traders included president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce Irfan Iqbal Anjum, traders Lahore President Mujahid Maqsood Butt, Mehboob Sarki and Naeem Mir, among other business leaders. The traders assured the government of their full cooperation to overcome the pandemic. A committee of traders has also been formed to meet with Punjab Chief Minister and present their suggestions.