ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police chief on Tuesday reviewed the efforts of the force to maintain law and order and curb spread of coronavirus in the city.

A meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan reviewed the overall policing efforts in the city and discussed the future strategy in combating various challenges. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed, SSP (Traffic), SP (Investigation), Zonal SPs, Additional SP Islamabad and DSP CIA. The IGP appreciated the efforts of Operational Division police, headed by DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed, in creating awareness among citizens against coronavirus and ensuring effective action against criminal elements. He directed the concerned authorities to accelerate efforts for effective policing and involve community in the police-related affairs. He stressed upon the need for decent attitude with citizens and to follow the policy of `Phele Salam – PhirKalam.’ Successful policing is not possible without cooperation of community members and they should be taken into confidence regarding efforts against crime and anti-social elements, he added.

Islamabad police chief directed the concerned to complete inquiry against the suspended police officials including Station House Officers at the earliest and to take strict disciplinary action against them if found involved in corruption. He asked to cordon off various points in the city after 10 pm on daily basis and conduct strict checking there. The IGP asked DIG (Operations) to monitor all policing measures in this regard, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Golra police have busted a five-member gang of car-lifters and also recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession. This gang has confessed numerous car-lifting incidents in the twin cities.