Share:

LAHORE - Insaf Imdad mobile app developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for receiving applications of deserving people during the emergency loackdown had been downloaded by more than 2.8 million times since its launch. The app allowed the needy to file their applications for financial assistance from their homes in full compliance of social distancing protocols. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor said that the app had been a great success in collecting necessary details about the poor citizens house bound in the lockdown. The government had so far received more than 15 million applications from the citizens, which were being processed by concerned authorities for further action. Citizens could also check their application status via the App and online portal, he added. The citizens registered themselves through three channels, namely the mobile application Insaf Imdad, SMS & an online portal.