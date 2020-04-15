Share:

ISamabad - The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 27 year old rapper - who have two year old daughter Stormi together - split last year, but have been spending more time together in recent months, with several rumors swirling about a possible reconciliation. And now, sources have claimed Kylie has been relying on Travis to keep her company amid the global health crisis, as she can’t see her siblings in person due to the new social distancing regulations. One insider said: ‘Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it’s been nice having Travis around so much. He has been at Kylie’s house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff.’ The source also claims the former couple are ‘in a groove’ when it comes to co-parenting, and ‘love their little family life together’.