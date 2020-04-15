Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Duchess of Sussex, 38, who is now living in California with Prince Harry and their 11 month old son Archie after quitting their royal duties, apparently failed to impress aides with her showbiz history.

The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey suggested Palace staff were ‘less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz luster, self-confidence, and feminist habits of assertion’.

Camilla, who covered the royal family for more than a decade before Meghan’s arrival, claimed that Harry and Meghan’s ‘demands’ did not go down well with royal aides.

Camilla said that there was a ‘clash of cultures’ between the Duchess, who found fame on US legal drama Suits before marrying Harry, and royal staff, because she didn’t understand the many unwritten traditions in the institution.

‘It’s a bit like Downton Abbey - there’s a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country.