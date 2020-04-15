Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - NAB Multan on Tuesday arrested Muhammad Bilal for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs430 million with citizens in the name of a housing scheme in Sadiqabad, some 25 km from here. As per details, Bilal had started selling plots some years ago in the name of Officers Colony. He neither got approved map of the housing scheme nor registered the plots in the names of buyers. Resultantly, the affectees demanded the NAB Multan to take action against him. Despite being repeatedly summoned by NAB, Bilal did not appear, which forced the Bureau to start monitoring his movements. And at last, he was arrested on Tuesday. Later, he was produced in an accountability court which gave to the NAB nine-day physical remand of the suspect. According to sources, Bilal had been cheating people in the name of several housing schemes in the past as well.

It is worth noting here that the district administration had recently declared several housing schemes illegal in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad.

But, surprisingly, the sale of plots in these schemes still goes on.