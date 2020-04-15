Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) officials has decided to donate Rs 4.6 million to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19.

According to NAB spokes­man, all officers of BPS-20 or above will donate three-day sala­ry, while all officers from BPS-17 to 19 will donate two-day salary to the relief fund while officials of BPS-1 to 16 will contribute one-day salary.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has directed the staff to strictly follow the necessary in­structions to save themselves from the deadly corona virus as we must not scare the menace but ready to fight against it.

He said visitors have already been banned at NAB offices, be­sides cancelling meetings includ­ing Executive Board meetings of the NAB.

Only skelton NAB officers are coming office and that too after proper check with thermal guns at entry gates. The staff has also been provided gloves, facemasks so that NAB cases could be pursued in High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan with full vigour.