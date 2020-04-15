Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Leader and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday said that over Rs 23 billion have been distributed among 2.8 million deserving people in last five days during the lockdown. “Thanks to Captain- Thanks to Imran Khan whatever you said in favour of the poor you did that,” he saidin a video message here.He said that the amount have been distributed among the needy people without any political recommendation.Criticising Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said that the entire management is now in his hands after the 18th Amendment. He said that they have also the health budget of Rs 140b in spite of that they look towards the federal government.