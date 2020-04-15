Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army on Tuesday said that Indian insinuations about infiltration and ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces are not only baseless but also patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post-5 Aug 2019.

In its reaction to the Indian 15-Corps Command interview with BBC on 13 April 2020, the military’s media wing strongly rebuffed Indian allegations

regarding ceasefire violations by the Pak forces along the Line of Control.

“Indian insinuations about infiltration and CFVs by Pakistan are not only baseless but are also patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post- 5 Aug 2019,” said a press statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

It said Pakistan was always willing for the access of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to ceasefire violations’ sites. “No less delusional are the allegations about Pakistan infiltrating COVID-affected individuals into IOJK. Pakistan has always extended unhindered UNMOGIP access to CFV sites. We will continue to do that most transparently,” said the statement.

It further said that due to Indian forces’ shelling, four citizens including a woman and 72-year-old senior citizen in Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries. The injured were evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care, it added.

In an exclusive interview for the BBC, Lt Gen BS Raju, Commander of the Indian Army’s 15th Corps, which is tasked with securing the Line of Control with Pakistan and the internal security in Kashmir, had said, “Pakistan was pushing a lot of COVID cases into Pakistani Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”