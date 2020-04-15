 

ISLAMABAD               -              Following up on his call for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed the issue.

During the call, the Prime Minister emphasised that Covid-19 has unfolded an unprecedented global health and economic crisis, where developing countries will be hit harder due to lack of fiscal space and debt servicing.

READ MORE: Global oil production to witness 20 Mln Bpd drop due to OPEC+ deal

He said people in the developing world face a starker choice, death by COVID-19 or by hunger.

The prime minister hoped that alongside the UN Secretary General, countries like Germany would provide leadership to the issue, in the forthcoming G-20 Finance Ministers Meeting as well as Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.