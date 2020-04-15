Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following up on his call for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed the issue.

During the call, the Prime Minister emphasised that Covid-19 has unfolded an unprecedented global health and economic crisis, where developing countries will be hit harder due to lack of fiscal space and debt servicing.

He said people in the developing world face a starker choice, death by COVID-19 or by hunger.

The prime minister hoped that alongside the UN Secretary General, countries like Germany would provide leadership to the issue, in the forthcoming G-20 Finance Ministers Meeting as well as Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.