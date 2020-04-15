Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police had provided foolproof security to the persons Quarantined at different places and special teams comprising police officers and Jawans have been constituted, well equipped with safety measures and kits including masks, gloves, sanitizers for this purpose. Lahore Police continued to ensure measures including strict implementation on section 144 to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city during the partial lockdown imposed by Punjab Government in wake of impending coronavirus. Lahore Police Operations Wing has set up special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from unnecessary movement. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed informed that as many as 1846 FIRs had been registered against persons involved in violations of sections 144. More than 01 lac 51 thousands citizens had been checked at these pickets till now since the lockdown whereas more than one lac fourty one thousands and two hundred persons had been asked to contain their unnecessary movement in the city and go back to their homes. More than 4100 citizens involved in violation were release afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again in city unnecessarily. As many as 130769 vehicles including 74393 motorcycles, 25870 cars, 19859 rickshaws, 3628 taxis and 7019 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for unnecessary movement in the city. DIG Operations has made appeal with the citizens to cooperate with police and other Law Enforcement Agencies, refrain from any unnecessary movement in the city.