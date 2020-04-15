ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notification of promotion of eight officers of grade-18 to grade-19 with the approval of competent authority.
According to the notification, these officers included Muhammad Shahzad, Deputy Director Cyber Wing, Muqrab Mukhtar Awan, Divisional Director Benazir Income Support Programme, Ghazala Ambreen, Deputy Director, Shagufta Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director EP Wing, Hina Malik, Deputy Director PID Faisalabad, Razia Masood, Deputy Director PID Karachi, Nazia Jabeen, Deputy Director PID Lahore and Zafar Yab Khan, Director Ministry of Water and Power Islamabad