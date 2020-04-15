Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information and Broad­casting has issued a notification of pro­motion of eight officers of grade-18 to grade-19 with the approval of compe­tent authority.

According to the notification, these officers included Muhammad Shahzad, Deputy Director Cyber Wing, Muqrab Mukhtar Awan, Divi­sional Director Benazir Income Sup­port Programme, Ghazala Ambreen, Deputy Director, Shagufta Ahmad An­sari, Deputy Director EP Wing, Hina Malik, Deputy Director PID Faisal­abad, Razia Masood, Deputy Direc­tor PID Karachi, Nazia Jabeen, Depu­ty Director PID Lahore and Zafar Yab Khan, Director Ministry of Water and Power Islamabad