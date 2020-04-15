Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi will convene a meeting of provincial governors and Ulema on April 18 to chalk out proposals for mosques congregations during Ramazan and Taraweeh prayers.

According to a press statement, this was decided at a meeting here on Tuesday, which was also attended by Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Minister for Religious Affair Noor ul Haq Qadri.

The meeting agreed that the President will convene a meeting of all governors, President of Azad Kashmir, and Ulema, through a video conference on Saturday for consultation and to seek their recommen­dations and guidelines about Taraweeh prayers in view of the current Corona pandemic.

The recommendations of Ulema would help in devising a compre­hensive policy by the government.