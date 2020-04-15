Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says protection of the people of Pakistan is our top priority.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said Federal government will continue to play its role and responsibility to provide impetus to the provinces steps against the pandemic.

She said Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his aim is to ensure protection of the rights of the people of all the federating units.

The Special Assistant said all provinces are free and independent to make their decisions. She said eighteenth amendment guarantees constitutional powers of provinces.

She said Sindh government can take decisions according to the circumstances of its province and there is no restriction from the federal government in this regard.