FAISALABAD - Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution/Focal Person on Anti-Corona Measures Chaudhry Zaheeruddin on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the district administration, police, doctors, journalists and security forces against coronavirus.

Briefing the media here at the Commissioner’s Office on the situation with respect to coronavirus, he expressed the hope that by the grace of Allah (The Almighty) the battle against the pandemic would soon be won. Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Parliamentarians Raja Riaz, Sh Khurram Shahzad, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that 134 suspected people had been tested for the Covid-19 in Faisalabad district so far, of whom 12 were confirmed cases of the virus.

He informed that 151 pilgrims from Taftan who had been quarantined in Multan had been sent to their homes after they were tested consecutively negative for the disease. He further said that out of 61 Tableeghis tested for the virus so far, nine had been tested positive while the results of three people were awaited.

He further said that around 180 passengers from Abu Dhabi were expected to arrive at the Faisalabad airport. “Of them, those who could bear the cost of staying at hotels would be accommodated at hotels, while others will be kept in quarantine centers where their samples will be taken after 48 hours, and would be sent home if tested negative,” he elaborated.

The provincial minister said that the parliamentarians were mobilised to assist the poor in their constituencies. He said in response to a question that the hotel owners had agreed to temporarily accommodate the passengers and they had negotiated all the matters with the deputy commissioner. Zaheeruddin said that despite weak economy, efforts were underway to control the virus.