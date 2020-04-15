Share:

Rawalpindi-Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Tuesday visited field hospitals established by the district government in Sports Complex Liaquat Bagh and Red Crescent Building on Said Pur Road.

He inspected arrangements made by the high ups of district government and officials of health department to cure COVID-19 patients. The CM was accompanied by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Incharge Corona Management Centers MPA Raja Rashid Hafeez, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood and other health experts.

During his visit to field hospital in Liaquat Bagh, CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar inspected different wards in the centre. He also inspected the treatment facilities at corona management centre.

Usman Buzdar said that 150-bed corona management centre has been established at Liaquat Bagh’s sports complex and number of beds can be increased, if needed. “Necessary diagnostic kits have been arranged for the coronavirus patients here besides associating this centre with Rawalpindi Institute of Urology,” he added. He said intensive caring units have also been built in the field hospitals to meet any kind of emergency.

Punjab cabinet has already given approval to the enforcement of public health emergency in the province, he said. Commissioner also briefed CM about the faculties being provided to COVID-19 patients in the field hospital.

Later, CM moved to Said Pur Road where he visited field hospital set up in Red Crescent Building. He was received by Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar Ul Haq. He inspected various departments of the field hospital. Chairman Abrar Ul Haq briefed CM that the hospital is equipped with 150 beds, 10 ventilators, ICU ward and other necessary facilities. Speaking on the occasion, CM Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said every necessary step is being taken for protecting the people of the province from coronavirus.

He said that health advisory is being strictly implemented for the prevention of coronavirus.

Screening process on airports has been made more effective, he added.

He said special attention is being paid on the training of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Earlier, the CM also visited “Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme Centre” in a government-run school where money is being paid to the families in need during lockdown. He inspected the process of money distribution and was also briefed about the process by the authorities.