AFC extends postponement of competitions due to coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR(Agencies): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all soccer games and competitions scheduled for May and June until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the continental governing body said on Tuesday. The Asian Champions League, Asia’s elite club competition, has been severely affected with its schedule of the group phase thrown into disarray since the tournament began in February. The second-tier AFC Cup was also suspended last month due to the novel coronavirus that has infected over 1.88 million people globally and caused more than 119,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. “Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several governments, the AFC has decided to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice,” the AFC said in a statement here “The AFC has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and had earlier postponed its matches in March and April after holding a series of emergency meetings in New Delhi, Doha, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

Sammy asks masses to donate generously in PM Corona Relief Fund

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Peshawar Zalmi, one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, head coach Darren Sammy has asked Pakistanis, living all across the world, to donate generously in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund. “Your Prime Minister has put in place a corona relief fund to help people of Pakistan. I’m asking you to donate generously. This will go a long way in helping Pakistan to fight this coronavirus pandemic,” he said in a video message. Persuading the people to contribute for the fund, he said it would help the country to conquer the pandemic situation. “It is time for us to be our brothers’ keeper.

Former first-class cricketer dies of coronavirus

KARACHI (Agencies): Former Pakistani first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz became the first professional player in the country to die after contracting the novel coronavirus, his family confirmed Tuesday. The 50-year-old first fell ill earlier this month and was put on a ventilator at a hospital in Peshawar after his condition deteriorated.He died late Monday.“Sarfraz was healthy and lively but some 10 days ago he developed symptoms of the coronavirus and did not survive,” said a family member. Sarfraz, a middle-order batsman, played 15 first-class games in Peshawar and retired in 1994.Pakistan has recorded more than 5,000 coronavirus cases to date and nearly 100 deaths.A lack of testing and an underfunded health care sector, however, has raised fears the country is ill-equipped to handle a spike in cases.