FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture has set up a relief fund for the needy people, keeping in view the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus. In this regard, Faculty of Food Nutrition and Food Sciences donated a cheque of Rs0.1 million for the Fund here on Tuesday The cheque was presented to University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf by the Faculty Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt. Dr Muhammad Ashraf directed the Food and Nutrition Faculty to launch a campaign to make people aware about the intake of nutritious food in order to raise their immunity against the Covid-19. He said that the university had already distributed 130 ration packs among the poor. He further said that amid the current scenario, online classes are in full swing, enabling the students to study at homes.

He said that UAF has capacity to give a lecture to 2,000 students at a time online.

Giving briefing, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that in the season, guava, strawberry, carrot, garlic, ginger, peppermint, mulberry, lemon etc are easily available at affordable prices so that people must make add these items in their routine food. He said that deprived segment of the society cannot afford the citrus at this time, but they can use the lemon which is full of vitamin C. He said that an awareness camping on the social media about nutritive and immune boosting food was being initiated from today that will help the people.