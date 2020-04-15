Share:

Saudi Arabia will chair the virtual meeting of G20 health ministers on April 19 to address the impact of COVID-19 on the global health sector and society.

Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah will chair the ministerial meeting to discuss resilient healthcare and encouraging digital solutions for global coordination on pandemic preparedness.

The virtual meeting follows the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit in March, where health ministers are mandated to share national best practices and develop a set of urgent actions for the G20 to jointly combat the pandemic.

The agenda of discussion include maintaining patient safety and ensuring inclusiveness in the global response to health emergencies.

The G20 members will be joined by guest countries, and international and regional organizations including the World Health Organization, World Bank Group, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Islamic Development Bank, The Global Fund, United Nations Children’s Fund, the International Telecommunication Union, GAVI, the Vaccine alliance and Unitaid.