LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan on Tuesday has said that Honorable Judges of Supreme Court have also lauded the positive steps taken by the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that Honorable Judges of the SC bench, during the hearing of a suo moto case regarding coronavirus, had remarked that Punjab Government had taken steps in the right direction for the prevention of coronavirus. He said that Punjab government would continue to take steps for enhancing the capability for protection, as well as the provision of treatment in the province, according to the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He further said that SC’s expression of satisfaction over the measures taken by Buzdar government was a self-evident proof of government’s performance.

All-out measures were being taken to deal with coronavirus outbreak under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the government would continue to take more effective steps under the guidance of SCP for coping with the coronavirus pandemic, the minister concluded.