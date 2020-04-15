Share:

HYDERABAD - The Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) Tuesday organized a trilingual- English, Urdu and Sindhi- online debate contest, panel discussion and quiz competition.The event was held to pay homage to the varsity’s founder Vice-Chancellor Allama I. I Kazi on his death anniversary.While presiding over the three feature- event with thematic focus on life, achievements and contribution of Allama Kazi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat drove said Allama Kazi hailed from humble rural suburbs, yet he rose to international eminence by dint of his diligence and dedication to studies.