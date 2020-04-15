Share:

ISLAMABAD - TikTok is donating 375 million to coronavirus relief efforts. The video-sharing app has become a staple during the pandemic, as people are forced to stay home using the service to communicate with the outside world.

The funds are being split between programs, medical staff and supplies, along with TikTok’s own community of users, including ‘musicians, artists, educators and families’ who have been impacted by the pandemic.

An additional $100 million will be given is ad credit to small and medium-sized businesses to help companies get back on their feet after the outbreak is under control.

The coronavirus began in Wuhan, China December 2019 and has spread to nearly every country around the globe.

As of now there are more than 1.6 million cases and over 95,000 deaths worldwide. Along with infecting the public, the virus has forced many businesses to close up shop in a bid to limit the spread – and TikTok is hoping some of this funding will help them survive until ‘economies are able to restart normal.’