ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated firm resolve to continue efforts for curbing the spread of coronavirus as well as taking steps to save the people from poverty, starvation and unemployment in the wake of the ongoing lockdown in the country.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Cabinet was informed that an ordinance was being promulgated to control inflation in the country and ensure an uninterrupted supply of items of daily use.

The SAPM said the Cabinet was also briefed about the proposed legislation to provide facilitation to the construction sector. She said the Cabinet congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Dr Sania Nishtar, her Ministry and the Ehsaas team for the disbursement of cash assistance among the needy and eligible persons in a transparent and apolitical manner under the emergency cash relief programme.

She said the Prime Minister remarked that the Ehsaas Programme was started to give the deserving and needy persons their due right. The Prime Minister also appreciated the performance of the provincial governments and district administrations in the dispensation of Ehsaas project.

The SAPM said the provinces were playing a crucial role in the implementation of the programme on merit and transparently. It had been decided to appoint focal persons for smooth working of the programme, she added. She said the cabinet was informed several FIRs have been registered against the people who were found involved in corrupting Ehsaas programme in different provinces.

The Cabinet members recommended inclusion of strict punishments for hoarders and smugglers in the proposed legislation, she added. She said the Cabinet gave approval to the proposal of handing over the Margzar Zoo to the Islamabad Wildlife Board.