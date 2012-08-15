LAHORE - Punjab Governor Sardar Latif Khosa on Tuesday alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was provoking the people to damage public property over the issue of loadshedding.

“If the chief minister is so fond of warfare, he should join us to wage a war against ignorance, poverty, loadshedding and other social issues. He would find us in the front row,” he remarked while addressing a function of special children held at the Governor’s House in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The governor also asked government servants not to obey illegal orders of the chief minister. “Governments come and go, but civil servants stay, thus they should be loyal only to the state”, Khosa observed.

The governor feared that democracy may be in danger if second prime minister was sent packing. “Instead of infighting, the institutions should find solution to problems by putting their heads together,” he added.

In an obvious reference to the chief justice of Pakistan, the governor remarked that if somebody believed that he was doing great service to the country by making the parliament and the executive subservient to the judiciary, he was mistaken.

On the 66th Independence Day, he said, all leaders should solemnly pledge to work together for keeping the spirit of democracy intact; and all institutions of the state, be they provincial or national, must cooperate with each other.

On this occasion, the governor announced free education and boarding facilities to the special children in all public sector universities of the province. He further announced a two per cent job quota for the disabled in all government departments and directed their heads to ensure the immediate effectiveness of the new plan. Earlier, the governor visited the mausoleum of national poet Allama Iqbal and laid a flower wreath on his grave.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation from India, Khosa said that Pakistan and India should address their outstanding issues through dialogue. According to an official handout, all issues including Kashmir and water came under discussion.