







LAKKI MARWAT – The residents of Zangikhel and Mela Mandrakhel villages have expressed grave concern over the dilapidated condition of Mela Shahabkhel-Mela Mandrakhel road and appealed to the provincial government to provide special funds for its repair.

Talking to journalists here in Lakki city on Wednesday, they said that the portion of road was broken and potholes had appeared on it. “The dilapidated condition of the road is causing nuisance besides hampering the smooth flow of traffic”, they said.

They regretted that the potholed portion of the road was far from the sight of MPs and local authorities of communication and works department as no repair work had been done on it for the last several years.

They said that it had become impossible for motorists and transporters to use the road having deep potholes. “The deteriorating condition of the road is also causing damages to vehicles ply/travel on it”, they maintained.

They feared that lack of attention on part of officials concerned could further damage road infrastructure. Severely criticising MPAs and MNA from the district the residents alleged that to resolve people’s problems and to provide them better service delivery was not on the priorities of lawmakers.

“The lawmakers promised several times to build a bridge on Chunai water course near Mela Mandrakhel village but they failed to fulfill it”, they added.

They told that flood in the rainy Chunai watercourse caused disconnecting dozen of villages with Lakki city and other parts of the district besides adding to the miseries of rural population.

They appealed to the provincial government to provide funds for the repair of road and construction of bridge over Chunai watercourse.