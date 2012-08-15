

PESHAWAR – Like other parts of the country, the Independence Day was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata with zeal and fervour.

The day was started with special prayers at almost all the mosques of the province for a long life of the motherland.

Khyber Pakhtunkhw, Chief Minister, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti hoisted the national flag in a colorful gathering organised by City District Government on the occasion of the 66th Independence Day at Malik Saad Police Line on Tuesday.

Senior Provincial Minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour, Provincial Ministers Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and Haji Hidayatullah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Syed Masoom Shah Bacha, Chief Secretary Ghulam Dastgeer, IGP, Secretary Administration, Sectary Local Government, Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO, Police Officers and other notables were also present on the occasion. Students’ infused with patriotic sprits, from Municipal College presented the national and patriotic songs and vibrant contingent of police presented the guard of honour.

The CM talked intimately to the students and encouraged them. Later he distributed cash prizes among the students and Jwans of police band. Prayers for protection, development and prosperity of the country and peace were offered on the occasion. The CM also laid floral wreath on monuments of police martyrs and offered prayers.

In another gathering at Nishtar Hall the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister for Information and Culture Mian Iftikhar Hussain while paying rich tributes to all those struggled hard and rendered numerous sacrifices.

He said that Pakistan will live long, and enemies could never be harmed It, because we will not compromise to render any sacrifice, he vowed.

Similarly, the countries’ 66th Independence Day was celebrated with true national spirit at University of Peshawar with a variety of functions.

The day started with Quran Khwani in all the mosques on campus after which dua was offered for the security and prosperity of the motherland. A formal flag hoisting ceremony took place in front of the main administration building in which Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz raised the national flag embedded in flowers.

Campus Police Corps presented guard of honor following which the main function started in the convocation hall of the University. Varsity Students and children’s from UoP constituent institutes presented national songs, speeches and skits showing their love for the country. The students in their presentations reiterated that although the country is passing through hard times but we will make all out efforts to take it out of the crisis with the grace of almighty Allah.

They complained that our predecessors have taken such measures in the past, which has led to damaging the basic ideology of Pakistan. But all is not lost yet and with persuasive hard work we can overcome the challenges confronting us. They termed patriotism and commitment towards our professions as the key towards a brighter Pakistan.

Similarly in Mardan, the country’s Independence Day was also celebrated in the district with full zeal. All the main buildings of the district including Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU), Town Hall, Tehsil Municipal Office (TMA), Deputy Inspector General of Police office and other offices of the district were also decorated.

In this connection several meetings were held at different parts of the district, in Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) in this connection a colorful ceremony was held, professors, lectures, media section members, other staff and students of the university attended the meeting in large numbers. At this occasion, staff also danced with the national songs.

In Bajaur Agency, the 66th independence day of Pakistan was also celebrated in the Bajaur tribal region with zeal, national spirit and pump and show.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Bajaur levies line in khar where Political agent Bajaur agency Sayed Abdul Jabar Sahah hoisted the National flag, while the national anthem was also read.

Notable tribal elders, members of the different peace committees, representatives of the political parties, officials of administration and the levies forces attended the flag hoisting ceremony. On this occasion Additional Political agent, Dr Iran said that peace and stability are very necessary for the development of the area because nothing could be possible without the peace.

Similarly in Orakzai Agency, in the agency the Independence Day celebrations were held in Jalaka Mila area. Orakzai Welfare Society organized a colorful event at college ground.

In the gathering besides others scores of Sikh community persons participated.

However, contrary to the rest of the country, the 66th Independence Day passed silently in most of the tribal areas including Khyber Agency. Most of the tribesmen of Khyber were found unaware of the freedom day and were on the view that uncertain law and order situation being prevailed in the area in addition with lack of basic rights had mentally made them ignorant of the Independence Day.