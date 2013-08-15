

WASHINGTON : A UPS cargo plane crashed Wednesday in Birmingham in the US state of Alabama but there was no immediate word on casualties, the government said.

The Airbus A300 plane was traveling from Louisville in Kentucky and crashed while approaching Birmingham airport, said Kathleen Bergen, an official with the Federal Aviation Administration. She said in an email she had no information yet on injuries. US media said it was not clear how many people were aboard.

Video on a news website called al.com showed flames at the crash site in a green grassy area and columns of gray smoke rising. Many fire trucks were on the scene. The website said the plane belonging to the US freight shipping company went down near the airport but not inside its perimeter.