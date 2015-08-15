GUJRANWALA: Dozens of blind persons staged a protest to press the demand for increase in job quota for the visually-impaired. The protesters gathered at Qila Chand bypass and blocked Lahore-Islamabad road for all kind of traffic. The visually crippled persons chanted slogans against the Punjab government and said that the provincial government has been pacifying them with false promises whenever they take to the street for their right. They demanded that blind persons should be given permanent jobs according to the quota fixed by the Punjab government. Later, the protesters dispersed off after the administration assured them that their demand would be forward to the chief minister.–Staff Reporter