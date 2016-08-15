JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday evening decided to terminate the term of a newly appointed minister after rumour that the latter holds both Indonesian and US citizenship.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Archandra Tahar, who was appointed as minister on July 27, was fired from his position effective on Tuesday, Pratikno, secretary of state, announced.

"Responding on the public questions about the citizen status of Archandra Tahar, the president decided to fire Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Archandra Tahar," Pratikno said at the State Palace.

President Widodo appointed Coordinating Minister for Maritime Luhut Pandjaitan to temporarily take over Tahar's tasks, the secretary of state said.

Tahar, who still holds US citizenship and Indonesian passport, was picked up by President Widodo as parts of the latter’s second cabinet reshuffle.

Indonesia does not apply dual citizenship system.