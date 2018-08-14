Share:

Islamabad-To mark the country’s Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) building here on Tuesday.

Chief Justice (CJ) of IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi hoisted the national flag while the Islamabad police presented a guard of honour. Addressing the ceremony, CJ Anwar Kasi threw highlight on the background of ideology of Pakistan and personality of Quaid-e-Azam. He stressed the need to resolve the present challenges facing the country with national unity. He said that thousands of people have laid their lives and sacrifices their lands and property to achieve this freedom. “Now, it is our turn to pay homage to those martyrs of freedom by showing unity and solidarity for progress and prosperity of the country,” stated the IHC Chief Justice. He also said that they would not hesitate to sacrifice even the last drop of blood for the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by IHC judges, registrar of IHC, advocate general of Islamabad, attorney general law, additional attorney general, law officers, and additional district and sessions judges and senior civil and sessions judges of Islamabad district courts. Beside them, other IHC staffers were also present at the ceremony.