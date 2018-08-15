Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali Suriya annexed the double crowns in the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 held here at the Leisure City Bowling Club on late Monday night.

The Islamabad Bowling Association (IBA) conducted the event under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Bin Alam City. Ali won the titles in team and doubles categories, partnering with seasoned bowler Aleem Agha.

The team event was won by Aleem Agha, Ali Suria, Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera and Daniyal Shah, who grabbed 1470 pins, followed by the team of Ijaz, Afzal, Hussain Chatta and Saleem, who got 1323 pins while most experienced team comprising Ijaz, Faheem, Saqib, Sikandar and Shahzad secured third spot with 1260 pins.

Aleem Agha/Ali Suria won the professional doubles category title. Ijaz Ur Rehman/Saleem Baig, Ali/Azeem, Afzal/Saqib and Chatta/Sikandar qualified for the final round. The pair of Ali/Azeem stunned experienced pair of Ijaz/Saleem by getting 750 pins while the latter secured 731 pins followed by Hussain Chatta/Sikandar who earned 728 pins.

Sajid Khan grabbed the amateur category title. In amateur final round with 8 players in the hunt, Sajid, Mehboob, Sheroz and Saqib were awarded two games each in the best-of-four finals. Sajid bagged 321 pins, Saqib 308 pins and Mehboob Ur Rehman 300 to earn first, second and third positions respectively. Shiraz Khan was fourth with 298 pins.

The professional singles and media events will be played on late Tuesday night. The cash prizes, trophies, shields and certificates will be distributed among the position holders during the concluding ceremony, which will be graced by Bin Alam City CEO Nazim Alam as chief guest. All the matches were witnessed by a pack to capacity crowd, while a 50 pounds cake was also cut to mark the Independence Day. The massive crowd also sung the national anthem.