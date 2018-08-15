Share:

ROME - France international Tiemoue Bakayoko has signed on loan for AC Milan , the resurgent Serie A side announced on Monday, bringing an end to the midfielder's frustrating spell at Chelsea. Milan have signed the 23-year-old for a reported initial five million euros with an option to buy for a further 35 million euros next summer. Bakayoko leaves Chelsea after making 29 Premier League appearances but failing to recapture the form that prompted the London club to pay Monaco £40 million. He was left out of the squad by new coach Maurizio Sarri for Chelsea's opening fixture at Huddersfield on Saturday as his replacement Jorginho scored in a comfortable 3-0 win. Milan hope Bakayoko will help them reclaim their position at the top of the Italian game following years of strife on and off the pitch.