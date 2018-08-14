Share:

Islamabad-The United Kingdom is sending 64 Pakistani scholars to study for a one year Master’s programme and short-term fellowships in the UK, funded by the UK government’s prestigious Chevening programme. A number of the selected scholars and fellows from Islamabad were presented with certificates, ahead of their departure to the UK, by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, at a reception in Islamabad.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds, and offers full financial support to study for a master’s degree at any UK university. The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew said: “I am delighted to announce that this year we will be sending 64 Pakistanis to study at some of the best universities in the UK. Chevening scholars and fellows get a wonderful opportunity to study fully-funded courses in the UK and experience the best of British culture. There is also a unique opportunity to network extensively with Chevening scholars from around the world and develop long-lasting professional and personal relationships.”

He added: “The experience of being a Chevening alumnus does not stop at the point of study. Former Chevening scholars and fellows become part of a lifelong community, joining a strong network with each other and with the British High Commission after their studies are complete.” The envoy said: “I am confident that these scholars and fellows will have an enjoyable and rewarding experience and will return to contribute to a bright and prosperous future for Pakistan.”

This year, Chevening scholars and fellows hail from all parts of Pakistan and are going to study diverse fields including law, marketing, public service, environment, development and public policy. In Pakistan, over 1,650 scholars have availed the Chevening scholarship since 1983.

Meanwhile, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson has felicitated Pakistanis on the Independence Day. “I congratulate the people and government of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. Pakistan has seen momentous changes during its 71 years of nationhood and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout this period. We will continue to stand with the people of Pakistan in their efforts to build a strong, stable, prosperous and democratic country,” she said. The envoy added: “I am confident our partnerships in education, trade, development and our sporting and cultural ties will only continue to strengthen. I am grateful for the contribution made to Australia by our Pakistani diaspora who play an integral role in our vibrant multicultural society and in fostering people-to-people links between our two countries.”