LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari has stressed the need for following in the footsteps of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

“We are enjoying our lives in an independent country as our leaders rendered sacrifices,” he said while addressing a ceremony at Hazoori Bagh. Askari urged the youth to play their role for bringing in prosperity. He said that Pakistan came into being after a great struggle.

The CM continued: “Allama Iqbal presented the concept of Pakistan in a clear manner in December 1930. He also wrote letters to Jinnah in 1936 and 1937 and presented the idea of a separate homeland for Muslims. Iqbal wanted the democratic system to be based on golden principles of Islam. Jinnah also talked about that kind of democracy where everyone has equal rights. I am of the view that we should follow the teachings of Jinnah and Iqbal.”

Askari added: “Today is an occasion to pay tributes to those who had rendered sacrifices in struggle for Pakistan. We should not forget our heroes.”

He said that Pakistan was made so that social justice and equality should prevail in the country. We have to ponder over that our forefathers struggled for a separate homeland where everyone has equal rights including social justice and equality, he added.

“We should continue the struggle to make Pakistan a prosperous state. This was the message of Jinnah and Iqbal. Islam has introduced the golden principles of social justice and equality and Jinnah and Iqbal had also stressed the implementation of these concepts. Therefore, strengthening the social norms like social justice and equality is the collective responsibility, he maintained. The golden principles of Islam will be implemented in the real sense when social justice and equality will be created. We have to collectively work to succeed the struggle for national development and the dream of a prosperous and stronger Pakistan will be materialised when we will brighten the future of the country with our hard work,” concluded the chief minister.