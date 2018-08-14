Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Cardi B is overcome with ‘strength and emotion’ when her daughter stares into her eyes. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker gave birth to her baby girl Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, four weeks ago and she has admitted she can’t help but fall even more in love with her every day they spend together. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old rapper said: ‘’When my babygirl locks eyes with me the strength and emotions i get it’s unexplainable. I love this baby so much and i know she loves me too . Soo deep in love I can’t find the words.’’ The brunette beauty’s gushy post came just hours before she was forced to fly to Los Angeles - leaving her baby in Atlanta, Georgia - for a quick business trip.