Share:

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated 71th Pakistan Independence Day with traditional zeal and glowing tributes were paid to the people who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said: “It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfillment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which rendered great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland.”

Anwar said that they should learn lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow their footsteps. “Nations face ups and down but only those nations emerge as hero who are laced with patriotic feelings and work with consistency.”

Meanwhile, the flag hoisting ceremonies were organised in Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, National Institute of Child Health, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Karachi, Spencer Eye Hospital and others health facilities.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Dr Ruth Pafau Civil Hospital Karachi where Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Muhammad Tofique and Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin Ahmed hoisted the flag.

Students, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and representatives of paramedic’s organizations participated in the ceremony. The students, staff and employees sang the national anthem melodiously followed by cake cutting ceremony.

Similarly, a ceremony in eve of Independence Day was also held at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) followed by a walk. A large number of general public, patients, students and the employees participated.

Congratulating everyone on the joyous occasion, Executive Director, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, said students and young doctors should remember the sacrifices of their elders for Pakistan, adding the prosperity of the country linked with young generation. The staff and students presented cultural programs, featuring patriotic songs and dances.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Spencer Eye Hospital, Lyari. Senior Director, Medical & Health Services Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Dr Birbal Genani and MPA Ramzan Ghanchi were guests.

Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saeed Quraishy said that, “Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the second State after Madina that came into being on the basis of Islamic Ideology.” Speaking as the Chief Guest in the Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus; the Independence Day Celebrations began with the hoisting of the National Flag at 8:00 am while the students echoed the National Anthem in the atmosphere. KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said that KU is mini Pakistan which represents every community of the country. Students and teachers from every community and province are playing their roles in varsity’s development. We could only achieve the goal of welfare state if we implement Quaid’s vision and thoughts.

A strong nation celebrates its independence day with grace and honour.

He was expressing his views on the Independence Day celebrations programme held on at the ground floor of the New Administration Building KU.