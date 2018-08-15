Share:

LAHORE - Lahorites celebrated the 71st Independence Day with national zeal and fervour on Tuesday. A number of ceremonies were organised to pay homage to founders of Pakistan, workers of the Pakistan Movement and the people who laid down their lives for Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers for progress and security of Pakistan. The Pakistan Rangers gave a 21-gun salute to leaders of the Pakistan Movement at Mahfooz Shaheed Garrison on Burki Road. A change-of-guard ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum where Major General Shahid Mehmood was the chief guest.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Askari hoisted the national flag at the main Independence Day ceremony at Hazuri Bagh that was hosted by the Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore. On this occasion, Lahore Mayor Mubashir Javed said the Pakistani nation had been breathing in free air because of the great sacrifices of founders of Pakistan and workers of the Pakistan Movement. He laid wreathes at Iqbal’s tomb and distributed gifts to children.

ETPB

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) hoisted the national flag at a ceremony at its head office on Tuesday. Sikh and Hindu community leaders participated in the cake-cutting and flag-hosting ceremony.

LWMC

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) marked the Independence Day with zeal. It organised a plantation activity at its old dumpsite in Mehmood Booti. This dumpsite is in rehabilitation process and more than 15,000 plants have been planted there till date. More than 250 students from GCU, UET and PU participated in the activity and acknowledged the efforts of LWMC.

P&D

Directorate General of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Planning and Development Department hosted an event at its head office in Johar Town to mark the Independence Day. Tabjeel Ashraf Cheema, director general (M&E), chaired the event and expressed his gratitude for all people who devoted their lives for Pakistan’s freedom movement and made sacrifices to achieve Pakistan’s independence.

ELS

Progressive Writers Association and English Literary Society marked the Pakistan Day at Pak Tea House. The speakers said that writers like Allama Iqbal, Ali Sardar Jafri, Gulzar, Abdur Rab Nishtar, Zafar Ali Khan, Amrita Pritam, Ismat Chughtai, Makhdoom Mohin-ud-Din, Sajjad Zaheer Ahmad Ali and others supported the two nation theory and Pakistan Movement, which played a crucial role in achievement of a new nation-state, Pakistan, for Muslims.

PILAC

The Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Department commemorated the Independence Day combined with the International Youth Day at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture. Bargad, an NGO, assisted the department in organising the celebrations wherein 550 youth representatives from across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad took part.