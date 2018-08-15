Share:

Independence Day celebrations in UAE

UAE (PR) With the national flag hoisting ceremonies held at Pakistan Embassy and Consulate General in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, the Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday with national zeal and fervour. A large number of UAE-based Pakistanis including women and children attended the ceremonies, a message received here from UAE said.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan hoisted the national flag in Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi. Independence Day Messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk were read out. In his address, Ambassador Moazzam A Khan, while felicitating the Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, recalled the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the creation of a separate homeland. He also talked about the ideals which serve as the guiding principles for the nation's march to peace and progress.

The ambassador said the day was being celebrated with the conviction that it would be a harbinger of political, economic and social stability. ­He said it should also be considered as a day of introspection and to ponder over as to how we could re-direct our energies to the development of Pakistan to be able to stand tall among the comity of nations. Referring to the role of Pakistani community in UAE, Ambassador appreciated their contribution in the development of UAE and the role they are playing in supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He particularly appreciated the UAE leadership's special affiliation towards Pakistan and said the leaders of the two countries were keen on further strengthening bilateral relations.

Moreover, children from Pakistani schools and members of the Christian community sang national songs with enthusiasm.

Another flag hoisting ceremony in UAE was held at the premises of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai. Brig (R) Syed Javed Hassan, Consul General hoisted the National Flag while the National Anthem was played.

The Messages of president and care taker prime minister were read out to the audience.

Extending warm felicitations on this occasion, Consul General Brig (R) Syed Javed Hassan recounted the arduous struggle for achievement of independence under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

