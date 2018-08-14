Share:

LOS ANGELES-Drake has lost $10,000 in a bet. The 31-year-old rap star was forced to hand over the money to Migos’ Quavo after he scored a half-court shot as the duo were demonstrating their skills to each other on the basketball court. Quavo, 27 - whose real name is Quavious Marshall - has posted a video of his spectacular shot on his Instagram account, and Drake gave him the eye-watering sum of money after he failed to replicate the feat. Prior to heading out on their Aubrey and Three Migos tour, Quavo revealed that the group were planning to play lots of basketball while they are on the road. He explained: ‘’I’m looking forward to this basketball tournament we got going on the whole tour. ‘’It’s like a playoff game and a trophy made. It’s going to be really intense. Every day we’re going to work out and get to the athletics.’’ Meanwhile, Drake previously admitted he worries about taking too much time off because he doesn’t want to fall behind his rivals. The Canadian rapper is currently one of the best-selling artists in the world, but Drake fears his popularity could subside if he doesn’t continue to work tirelessly. He shared: ‘’At the end of the day, It’s all about the time you’re willing to put in. And, my biggest fear is always when I’m not doing it, there’s someone else that’s doing it. ‘’That’s my biggest fear in life. When I’m not doing it. When I take a night off for my personal life. When I choose to decompress or relax ... not in the back of my mind, in the front of my mind, my biggest fear is if somebody’s not relaxing right now and they’re going to stumble upon something.’’